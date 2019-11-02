Weather

SoCal forecast: Red-flag conditions remaining in some communities through Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The red-flag conditions are lessening in Southern California but will remain in some communities through Saturday evening.

Northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County will remain under a red flag warning until about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a warm day Saturday with temperatures reaching about 84 degrees with slighter cooler temps on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a daytime high in the mid-80s, with temperatures dipping to 43 overnight.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
