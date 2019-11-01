Weather

SoCal forecast: Red-flag conditions remaining in some communities until Friday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The red-flag conditions are lessening in Southern California but will remain in some communities through Friday night.

Northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County will remain on red-flag warning until about 6 p.m. Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a warm day Friday with temperatures reaching about 80 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a daytime high around 80, with temperatures dipping to 43 overnight.

