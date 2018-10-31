WEATHER

Red flag warning in effect in Los Angeles, Ventura counties on Halloween

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) --
A red flag warning remained in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday as Southern Californians prepared for Halloween revelry and trick-or-treating.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest gusts can be expected in eastern Ventura County and western L.A. County, reaching up to 45 mph.

Amid gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity, firefighters across the region were on alert due to the elevated risk of fire. The Los Angeles County Fire Department has strike teams deployed in areas including Santa Clarita and Agoura Hills.

The strike teams each consist of five engines that are ready to respond in the event of a wildfire or other incident.

The red flag warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m.
