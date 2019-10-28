Red flag warning, wind advisory for SoCal Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is in place for Monday beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to whip through Southern California bringing with them dangerous fire conditions.The winds are expected to be much cooler with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Temperatures will only reach into the low 70s in most areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77 Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 76.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.