Weather

Red flag warning, wind advisory in SoCal ends Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Red Flag Warning and wind advisory is set to end Sunday across parts of Southern California.

The warning, which was originally issued for Santa Barbara County's south coast and mountains, was broadened to include the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. In the northern parts of those three counties, it was later downgraded to a high-wind warning.

The Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said.
EMBED More News Videos

The Red Flag Warning and wind advisory across parts of Southern California is set to end Sunday evening.



Meanwhile, Southland temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer on Sunday.

Highs will reach 85 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties ahead of a spike in temperatures over the following two days.

Similar conditions are forecasted in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Sunday's high temperature will climb to 87 degrees.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Chargers drop third straight game in clash against Titans, 23-20
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Candlelight vigil honors girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Exposition Park
Firefighter falls off roof while battling Sun Valley house fire
Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event
Show More
Día De Los Muertos altar: Significance behind key component explained
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Anaheim police ID body found near Gypsum Canyon
Chick-fil-A to close first UK restaurant within 6 months of opening
More TOP STORIES News