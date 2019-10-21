Red flag warning, wind advisory in SoCal ends Sunday

The warning, which was originally issued for Santa Barbara County's south coast and mountains, was broadened to include the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. In the northern parts of those three counties, it was later downgraded to a high-wind warning.
The Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said.
Meanwhile, Southland temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer on Sunday.
Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through 10 pm this evening for LA/Ventura/SBA county mountains, SBA south coast, and Santa Clarita/San Fernando Valleys due to gusty northerly winds and lowering humidities. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/UeBdpJM91T— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 20, 2019
Highs will reach 85 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties ahead of a spike in temperatures over the following two days.
Similar conditions are forecasted in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Sunday's high temperature will climb to 87 degrees.
