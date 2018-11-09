Red flag warnings continue Saturday amid dangerous fires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Southland can expect plenty of sunshine as the Santa Ana winds start to die down and no strong winds are expected for Saturday. Winds start to pick up Sunday.
A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.
All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions with a high of 81.
For the valleys and Inland Empire, a high of 82 is expected.
Beach communities will be 75 and a sunny day is in store.
The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 54.
Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 70.
