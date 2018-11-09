Red flag warnings continue Saturday amid dangerous fires

The Southland can expect plenty of sunshine as the Santa Ana winds start to die down and no strong winds are expected for Saturday. Winds start to pick up Sunday.A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions with a high of 81.For the valleys and Inland Empire, a high of 82 is expected.Beach communities will be 75 and a sunny day is in store.The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 54.Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 70.