Red flag warnings continue Saturday amid dangerous fires

A red flag warning will be in place until Tuesday as strong winds start gaining traction by the end of the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Southland can expect plenty of sunshine as the Santa Ana winds start to die down and no strong winds are expected for Saturday. Winds start to pick up Sunday.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions with a high of 81.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, a high of 82 is expected.

Beach communities will be 75 and a sunny day is in store.

The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 54.

Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 70.

