SoCal forecast: Red flag warnings expired, low humidity continues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Red flag warnings expired for the Southland and winds have died down but dry conditions continue.There will be low humidity away from the coast only reaching into the single digist, especially in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have morning patchy fog, but will be sunny later in the day on and reach a high of 78 Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 81. Smoky conditions will continue.