SoCal forecast: Red flag warnings extended to Saturday due to Santa Ana winds, low humidity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Red flag warnings were extended to Saturday for most of Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds create elevated fire danger across the region.The warning was extended through 6 p.m. Saturday for large swaths of Southern California, which will see an increase in temps and wind strength as well as a decrease in humidity, creating dangerous wildfire conditions. Wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 30 to 60 mph, and even 70 mph in the mountains.The winds are expected to die down somewhat Friday and Saturday, but the humidity will still be very low in the single digits. Gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph coupled with the dry conditions mean dangerous fire conditions.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be under an elevated fire danger, with potentially strong gusts blowing in. A high of 85 is on tap Friday, along with sunshine.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 87, and the area will also be under an elevated fire danger. Sunny and windy conditions are expected.