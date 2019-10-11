Weather

SoCal forecast: Red flag warnings extended to Saturday due to Santa Ana winds, low humidity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Red flag warnings were extended to Saturday for most of Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds create elevated fire danger across the region.

The warning was extended through 6 p.m. Saturday for large swaths of Southern California, which will see an increase in temps and wind strength as well as a decrease in humidity, creating dangerous wildfire conditions. Wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 30 to 60 mph, and even 70 mph in the mountains.

The winds are expected to die down somewhat Friday and Saturday, but the humidity will still be very low in the single digits. Gusts will reach 20 to 30 mph coupled with the dry conditions mean dangerous fire conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be under an elevated fire danger, with potentially strong gusts blowing in. A high of 85 is on tap Friday, along with sunshine.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 87, and the area will also be under an elevated fire danger. Sunny and windy conditions are expected.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Saddleridge Fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for Saddleridge Fire
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
Sandalwood Fire: 1 person dead, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa fire
Massive flames lap up against Porter Ranch homes
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit flees from fire, taken to animal hospital
Show More
Saddleridge Fire: Flames engulf Porter Ranch homes
Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
74 homes destroyed in fire at Calimesa mobile home park
More TOP STORIES News