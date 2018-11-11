WEATHER

Red flag warnings and fire danger remain in effect through most of SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Red flag warnings and gusty conditions remain for most of the Southland for the beginning of the work week. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Humidity will be low and red flag warnings will remain in effect for most of Southern California through the beginning of the work week.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience smoky conditions and temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the canyons.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will be high as gusts up to 45 mph are expected amid warm temps in the upper 70s.

Beach communities will be windy with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot waves.

The mountain areas will also see dangerous fire conditions and gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the mid-40s.

Deserts will see sunny skies and strong gusts up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 10 percent
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
VIDEO: Officials provide update as Woolsey Fire enters its fourth day
Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Memorial service to be held for slain Sgt. Ron Helus
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Show More
2 horses rescued after surviving Woolsey Fire in Malibu
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Topless protesters disrupt Trump's motorcade in Paris, urge peace
Jury tells Aetna to pay $25 million to late cancer patient's family
More News