Humidity will be low and red flag warnings will remain in effect for most of Southern California through the beginning of the work week.A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience smoky conditions and temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the canyons.For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will be high as gusts up to 45 mph are expected amid warm temps in the upper 70s.Beach communities will be windy with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s. Swells from the southwest could create 2-4 foot waves.The mountain areas will also see dangerous fire conditions and gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the mid-40s.Deserts will see sunny skies and strong gusts up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.