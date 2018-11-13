Expect another round of gusty winds in Southern California Wednesday morning, but the good news is red flag warnings are expected to expire by the afternoon.Red flag warnings in place for much of the Southland should end by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. High wind advisories are expected to expire at 3 p.m.Los Angeles and Orange counties may experience 25 mph northeast winds with a high of 81 degrees.For the valleys and Inland Empire, strong wind gusts are expected again in the area. Residents will see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s.Beach communities will have wells from the southwest that could create 2-3 foot waves, along with picture-perfect conditions at 75 degrees.The mountain areas will cool with 25 mph winds. Expect a high of 55 degrees and a low of 29.Deserts will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s.