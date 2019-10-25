Red flag warnings stay in place until Friday evening throughout parts of Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Red flag warnings will stay in place until Friday evening throughout parts of Southern California.Santa Ana winds will continue to trigger extreme fire danger. The winds will stay steady and are not expected to let up until Friday evening.The winds will pick up in the early morning hours with gusts reaching 20 to 50 mph at times. They'll be widespread and will impact all parts of Southern California. Humidity will be in the single digits. The combination will raise the fire danger to very high and critical levels.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with dry winds Friday.Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be windy and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 93.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.