Eyewitness This: Climate change to prompt dramatic heat spike in SoCal

A new report is projecting regions across Los Angeles and Orange counties will see dramatic spikes in annual extreme heat days by the end of the century.The report by a scientific advocacy group says the Southland will face those high heat spikes without climate change action. Scientists warn that if no action is taken to address climate change, L.A. County will see even more days with a heat index above 90 degrees. The report says it would jump from 29 days per year to 94 days by the year 2099.