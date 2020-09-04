Weather

No hurricanes, tropical storms will threaten USA for more than a week

RALEIGH -- Two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean are slowing organizing and strengthening as they move west toward the Americas.

Both systems are still way too far away to know if they will become tropical storms or hurricanes or if they will ever make landfall.

The first is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center said this system is not really moving much. It's expected to wait until a system just east of it moves past it early next week before it begins organizing and moving.

That other system is moving at about 15 miles per hour. It only has a 20 percent chance to become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, but it has a 70 percent chance of developing in the next five days.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic.



ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said we're still a week or two away from knowing much of anything about both of those tropical systems.

That means, as we head into the typical peak of hurricane season, we're finally going to get a break from this record breaking hurricane season.

This hurricane season is on pace to have the most named storms ever, breaking the record set in 2005. The following tropical storms all set records as the earliest of their respective first letters to ever form: Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, and Omar.

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

