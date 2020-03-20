Weather

Ridgecrest earthquake: 3.5-magnitude temblor strikes during early morning hours

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A small earthquake struck Friday morning near Ridgecrest, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The magnitude-3.5 temblor was recorded at 4:52 a.m. at a depth of 5.5 miles, with its epicenter about 9 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the USGS.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed shaking could be felt as far as 6 miles from the epicenter.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
