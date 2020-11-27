ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Security cameras caught the moment strong winds toppled a church tent in Anaheim.
This happened Thanksgiving night at the Knott Avenue Christian Church.
The church reportedly spent over $10,000 to set up the tent to hold outdoor services during the pandemic.
Parishioners just finished decorating inside the tent for the holidays last Sunday.
Fortunately, no one was injured but damage was left behind.
The church is asking for donations to help replace the tent so they can continue services.
Strong, cold Santa Ana winds swept through the Southland on Thanksgiving Day, leading to an increased fire danger. Southern California Edison turned off power for thousands of customers to lessen the risk of fires started by the possibility of winds damaging power lines and equipment.
Strong Santa Ana winds take out Anaheim church's $10,000 tent for outdoor services
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More