Weather

SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is in place for Southern California as Santa Ana winds are expected to intensify throughout Thursday and remain the following day.

A red flag warning will be in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Most of the Southland will see an increase in temps and wind strength during that time span, creating dangerous wildfire conditions. Wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 30 to 60 mph, and even 70 mph in the mountains.

The winds are expected to die down around Friday afternoon, although there will be pockets of stronger gusts in some areas through Friday evening.

On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be under an elevated fire danger, with potentially strong gusts blowing in. A high of 80 is on tap, along with sunshine.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 82, and the area will also be under an elevated fire danger. Sunny and windy conditions are expected.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
Firefighters on alert as Santa Ana winds blow through SoCal
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
PG&E power outages impact 359K customers in Bay Area
Race related traffic stops raise outcry
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Show More
Newsom stops in LA, signs bills addressing housing in CA
Man killed in possible robbery at San Jacinto smoke shop
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Cashier held at gunpoint during robbery in Garden Grove; suspect sought
Kamala Harris stops at WeHo's The Abbey ahead of LGBTQ town hall
More TOP STORIES News