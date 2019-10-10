SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red flag warning is in place for Southern California as Santa Ana winds are expected to intensify throughout Thursday and remain the following day.A red flag warning will be in effect through 6 p.m. Friday. Most of the Southland will see an increase in temps and wind strength during that time span, creating dangerous wildfire conditions. Wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 30 to 60 mph, and even 70 mph in the mountains.The winds are expected to die down around Friday afternoon, although there will be pockets of stronger gusts in some areas through Friday evening.On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be under an elevated fire danger, with potentially strong gusts blowing in. A high of 80 is on tap, along with sunshine.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 82, and the area will also be under an elevated fire danger. Sunny and windy conditions are expected.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.