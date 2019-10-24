Weather

Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Santa Ana winds will intensify throughout the day Thursday, triggering extreme fire danger across Southern California.

Much of SoCal remains under a red flag warning. The winds will steadily grow in strength, and they're not expected to let up until Friday.

The winds, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph at times, will be widespread and will impact all parts of Southern California. Plus, the relative humidity will be in the single digits. The combination will raise the fire danger to very high and critical levels.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with dry winds Thursday and similar conditions Friday.

Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be windy and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 93.

