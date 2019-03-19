SoCal weather: Scattered showers, possible thunderstorms on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and cooler temperatures are returning to Southern California.
The rain should arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning. Additional showers may be seen Thursday as well.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see some clouds in the morning, with showers arriving overnight and a high of 69 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire should see morning clouds and a high of 71.
Beach communities will see morning fog with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 62.
Mountain areas should be sunny and mild with temps in the mid-50s.
The deserts will be cloudy with a high of 71 degrees.
