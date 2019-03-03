Weather

Southern California weather: Chance of rain lingers across SoCal on Sunday amid cool temps

Scattered showers are expected to last through most of the day Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The remnants of a rainstorm will linger over the Southland Sunday as temperatures remain cool and another storm makes its way over.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, have a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain and highs will be cool in the low 60s.

Beach communities will have a slight chance of rain in the morning. Swells from the southwest may create 3-5 foot surf. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s.

Mountain areas will have a 40 percent chance of morning shows amid highs in the upper 40s.

The deserts have a minimal chance of rain in the morning hours and temps will be in the upper 50s.

Another powerful system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - possibly producing up to 2 inches of rain and flooding in some areas.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
