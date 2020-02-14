SoCal weather: Triple-digit heat wave ahead for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be hit with a scorching heat wave throughout Saturday, bringing triple-digit temperatures to many inland and valley communities before slightly dipping on Sunday.
San Bernardino, Lancaster, Northridge, Pasadena and several other cities will see temperatures of 100 degrees and up, and in Palm Springs up to 117 degrees.
Cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties that normally see more moderate temperatures will still see a high hitting about 89 degrees on Saturday, with the heat extending through the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, with high temperatures averaging about 104.
While the Inland Empire braves the heat, beaches will be more comfortable with a marine layer in the morning and temperatures around 79 degrees.
