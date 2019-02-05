Weather

Seal Beach littered with trash after series of storms

Trash covered the shores of Seal Beach after much of it washed down the San Gabriel River during several days of intense rains.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Trash covered the shores of Seal Beach after much of it washed down the San Gabriel River during several days of intense rains.

In footage captured by AIR7 HD, people and some seagulls picked through the garbage.

In Long Beach, crews cleaned up a mess at the mouth of the Los Angeles River. They used a boom to contain the trash so it can be collected and loaded into dumpsters.
