Several big rigs toppled over on Inland Empire freeways as strong winds whip across region

At least four big rigs were blown over in Fontana, about two overturned on the 15 Freeway and another two on the 210 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Several other big rigs were seen parked on the side of the road apparently waiting for the winds to subside to make for better driving conditions.
The strong winds also made conditions difficult for firefighters battling a blaze that damaged at least three structures in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.