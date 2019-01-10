Several days of rain coming to Southern California

Friday should be a clear day in Southern California, but several days of rain are ahead in the forecast.The rain is expected to start Friday night, and continue on-and-off Saturday and for several days next week. Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, will see fair to partly sunny skies Friday, with a high temperature around 67 degrees. The rain should start Friday night.Beach communities will be sunny with waves of 4-8 feet and a high temperature of 64.Mountain areas will see snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 49 degrees.Deserts will be partly sunny with a high of 59 and some rain at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.