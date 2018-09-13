HURRICANE FLORENCE

Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue shared photos of the animals rescued from Pawleys Island on September 10. This includes 21 dogs and 15 cats.


The organization also shared images of the empty enclosures to reassure people that all the pets in need had been taken out of harm's way.

"If you are in the path of this storm, get out. It's a monster. Everyone else, say a prayer for those in its path and donate to help them when it's done. Spread the word, please," posted Big Fluffy Dog Rescue on its Facebook page.

VIDEO: Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
EMBED More News Videos

The squadron, nicknamed "Hurricane Hunters," is flying daily into the eye of Hurricane Florence

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpetanimal rescueevacuationhurricane florenceu.s. & worlddogdogscatsanimals in perilanimal newsshelterhurricanestormstorm damage
HURRICANE FLORENCE
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
More Weather
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Massachusetts explosions damage 20-25 homes, police chief says
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
Clippers voice Ralph Lawler hanging up mic at end of season
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
LA Co. sheriff announces max jail time if convicted of gun violence
Show More
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
More News