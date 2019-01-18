Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

It happened! We are above avg for 1st time this season. This is for today's date. For entire #snow year, ending April 1st, we are halfway to average, 50%. #Tahoe #Sierra pic.twitter.com/vW7GTB649W — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 17, 2019

The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.