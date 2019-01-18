WEATHER

Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

EMBED </>More Videos

We were at just 25 percent of average last year at this time. (KGO-TV)

By Mike Nicco
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.

Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.

But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormsierrastormNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hiker struck by large boulder in Malibu, critically injured
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars
Southern California weather forecast Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
DOD identifies 3 of 4 Americans killed in ISIS blast
Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Northridge hospital looks back at quake devastation 25 years later
VIDEO: Man jumps off cruise ship as joke
Congress to investigate report that Trump directed attorney to lie
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Show More
Parents create own school amid LAUSD teachers strike
Riverside PD release sketch of attempted kidnapping suspect
Don't panic if your key fob stops working
Cool Kid Megan Loh sparks girls' interest in science
Orange County sees first flu death of season
More News