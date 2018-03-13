WEATHER

Sigh of relief in Montecito as mild storm moves through area

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a sigh of relief in parts of Santa Barbara County as a mild storm moves through the area on Tuesday. (KABC)

By
MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) --
There's a sigh of relief in parts of Santa Barbara County as a mild storm moves through the area on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders issued as a precaution on Monday were lifted at 10:30 a.m.

The power of January's deadly Montecito mudslide remains evident, with boulders left behind in an area creek and mud piled up in resident Mark Hudson's Yard just down the street.

Hudson's home was once again bordering a mandatory evacuation zone. In fact, he just packed up and left after a warning last week from another storm.

"We're ready. So we can just leave and jump in the car anytime we want," he said.

Santa Barbara County's office of emergency management remained in constant contact with all first responders in areas surrounding recent burn areas.

"Not just including the Thomas fire, but we're also looking at areas impacted by the Whittier fire, the Alamo and the Sherpa Fire, which was about two years ago," said Amber Anderson of the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Two other storms are expected to hit Southern California this week, the last expected to be the most intense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherevacuationstormwinter stormSanta Barbara CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News