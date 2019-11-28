Sinkhole opens on 10 Freeway in Redlands, leading to lane closures

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid Thanksgiving Day's heavy rains, a sinkhole opened on the side of the 10 Freeway in Redlands, shutting down part of the road and trapping a car below the overpass in mud.The sinkhole, apparently caused by a collapsed drain, opened on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 near 6th Street.Two lanes on that side of the 10 were closed as emergency crews respond.But officials caution a full closure of the freeway is possible if the surface continues to fall away.As the sinkhole opened, it apparently led to a mudflow beneath the freeway overpass.The mud trapped a car and bent a power pole, but no serious injuries were reported.