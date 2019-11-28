Weather

Sinkhole opens on 10 Freeway in Redlands, leading to lane closures

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid Thanksgiving Day's heavy rains, a sinkhole opened on the side of the 10 Freeway in Redlands, shutting down part of the road and trapping a car below the overpass in mud.

The sinkhole, apparently caused by a collapsed drain, opened on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 near 6th Street.

Two lanes on that side of the 10 were closed as emergency crews respond.

But officials caution a full closure of the freeway is possible if the surface continues to fall away.

As the sinkhole opened, it apparently led to a mudflow beneath the freeway overpass.

The mud trapped a car and bent a power pole, but no serious injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherredlandssan bernardino countysinkholerainfreewaymudslide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Fwy. reopens in Grapevine amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Marines enjoy Thanksgiving feast served by OC community
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Woman shot, man surrenders after barricade in Norwalk home
6-year-old taken by mom from South LA foster home
Rain, snow continue on Thanksgiving Day
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Bobcat caught on camera prowling the Santa Clarita foothills
How to cook Thanksgiving dinner sides, desserts
Snow creating dangerous conditions along 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass
As SoCal commutes get longer, more companies offering help for workers
More TOP STORIES News