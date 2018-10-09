On Tuesday morning, meteorologist Jim Dickey in Ft. Myers, Florida, tweeted that the storm took on the appearance of a skull in its infrared imagery as the eye began to clear out.
#Michael has that 'skull' appearance on IR satellite this morning as the eye is beginning to clear out through the CDO. pic.twitter.com/F5lZxfspK0— Jim Dickey (@WxDickey) October 9, 2018
The same phenomenon was spotted in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew.
The 2018 hurricane, currently a category 2, is expected to make landfall Wednesday.