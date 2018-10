#Michael has that 'skull' appearance on IR satellite this morning as the eye is beginning to clear out through the CDO. pic.twitter.com/F5lZxfspK0 — Jim Dickey (@WxDickey) October 9, 2018

Forecasters following Hurricane Michael have spotted something spooky in the satellite imagery, AccuWeather reports On Tuesday morning, meteorologist Jim Dickey in Ft. Myers, Florida, tweeted that the storm took on the appearance of a skull in its infrared imagery as the eye began to clear out.The same phenomenon was spotted in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew The 2018 hurricane, currently a category 2, is expected to make landfall Wednesday.