California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.
I-5 and Grapevine is now officially shutdown until further notice. #Grapevine #CHP #snow #District6 #OperationSnowflake pic.twitter.com/Dy0OZN8t2M— CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) February 21, 2019
Both directions reopened shortly before 3 p.m., but authorities warned drivers to stay alert and slow down.
Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.
Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.