WEATHER

5 Freeway through Grapevine temporary closed due to snow, icy conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow prompted the closure of both directions of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.

Snow prompted an hourslong closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.

California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.



Both directions reopened shortly before 3 p.m., but authorities warned drivers to stay alert and slow down.

Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.

Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertraffictraffic delayroad closureI-5CHPcalifornia highway patrolsevere weatherLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
WEATHER
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
More Weather
Top Stories
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
I-15 at Nevada-California line reopens after weather closure
Beverly Hills FD adds nurse to paramedic teams
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Show More
Shirtless 'Babe' Lincoln sparks Twitter frenzy
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
AT&T hiring 125 employees in Cerritos
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
More News