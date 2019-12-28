Weather

SoCal snow day: Christmas storm results in fun for kids, not so much for drivers

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- In the Antelope Valley's high desert, the rare sight of a heavy snowfall has created a delight for local kids, who spent the day sledding, building snowmen and generally reveling in the white stuff.

Local residents say it's been years since they saw this much snow in the area. For young ones - who didn't have to worry about driving - it was time to play.

"It's so much fun when you slide down and you go backwards," said one young sledder.

But for adults - especially those who had to drive - the day was perhaps less fun.

Drivers found themselves navigating difficult conditions or sitting in traffic for hours, while store employees had to dig out parking lots.

"We got about a good six inches over here," said Palmdale resident Valerie Lawrence. "When I stepped in it, I went down."

In Rosamond, rain and melting snow flooded the Tara Estates mobile home park. Residents say nearly two dozen mobile homes and more than a dozen vehicles were inundated by the fast-rising water.

The slippery road conditions resulted in tragedy in at least one case. One person died when a big rig and a vehicle crashed on the 14 Freeway in Palmdale, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for hours.
