Snow in May lingers in San Bernardino County

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Parts of San Bernardino County are under a winter storm warning with Memorial Day weekend just days away.

In Wrightwood, people are preparing for some rare spring snow.

Light flurries are falling in the area as the temperature takes a nosedive, the ground still too warm for much to stick.

Higher elevations saw more accumulation, one rarely seen this late in the season.
