Cold snap: Snow flurries possible for all of Southern California except coast

BRR! Low-lying regions of Southern California may see some rare snow Thursday as a big blast of cold air moves into the region.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Low-lying regions of Southern California may see some rare snow Thursday as a big blast of cold air moves into the region.

The cold front is moving down from Nevada, and it could mean snow could fall anywhere in the Southland, except for the coastline, which is a very rare occurrence. The chance of snow will be likely between noon and 5 p.m. Thunder, lightning and hail are possible as well.

The Grapevine and Cajon Pass already got snow overnight - as well as the Antelope Valley and high desert communities.

Just off the 14 Freeway in Palmdale, cars were seen with a couple inches of accumulated snow. There was a dusting of snow on the ground as well. Snow flurries were expected in the region in the afternoon.

The snow could cause issues on the 14 Freeway through Acton, where snow was beginning to accumulate early Thursday morning.
