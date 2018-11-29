Southern California is bracing for the potential of heavy rain Thursday as residents in burn areas have been warned of the possibility of mudslides, flash flooding and debris flow hitting their communities.Steady and light rain began hitting Ventura and Los Angeles counties Wednesday night and extended into the following morning. The rain is expected to last through the day and hit intermittently.Fire ravaged areas left exposed by the Woolsey and Holy fires left residents stockpiling on sandbags in the lead up to the rain.Malibu, which was devastated by the Woolsey Fire, urged its residents to plan ahead in case evacuation orders are made. It also urged residents to check if their property is at risk for mudslides using a map released by the U.S. Geological Survey.On Wednesday, volunteer evacuations in parts of the Lake Elsinore community became mandatory, and prompted four schools in the area to close for Thursday. The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.Sandbags and K-rails are in place, and officials said a warning will be sent out in the event of a mudslide, but residents will only have a few minutes to get out.For residents in burn areas, mudslide concerns are worrying. Last January, mudslides in the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County destroyed more than 100 homes and killed 21 people.