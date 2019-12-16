Public health officials urge precaution as SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures

Cold Weather Alert: Cold Temperatures Expected in Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and LA County Mountain areas. View https://t.co/YyFvYyN1Aa for more pic.twitter.com/ubyQoU55c7 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 15, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds began whipping across Southern California Sunday, but forecasters say the Santa Ana winds have yet to intensify.Los Angeles and Ventura Counties were expected to see gusty winds up to 45 miles per hour along the coast and valleys, with stronger winds in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds were expected to hit Monday night into Tuesday.Plummeting temperatures and strong winds made for some frigid conditions in areas like Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, catching many people by surprise."We were completely surprised actually. It was warm yesterday, but we're making the best of it," said Corey Anderson.Wind chill temperatures have the potential to drop below freezing in some mountain and valley areas overnight, prompting the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to issue a Cold Weather Alert.Residents in the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County mountain area are being advised to stay indoors and to dress in layers. Officials also say not folks should not leave pets outdoors overnight.