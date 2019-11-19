SoCal bracing for first rainfall of season after wildfires left hillsides bare

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5707795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Seal Beach and other Orange County communities are preparing for the first big rainfall of the season.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a fire season that left hillsides bare in many Southern California communities, the first big rainfall of the season is moving in this week, creating concerns for possible flooding.Local cities are building berms on beaches and putting out sandbags near vulnerable neighborhoods as the region braces for up to an inch of rain.Some light rain was already falling Tuesday afternoon in parts of Orange County and in mountain communities from Temecula to Idyllwild. The heavier rain is expected to hit by Wednesday morning.A flash flood watch was in effect starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting until 1 a.m. Thursday in Inland Empire communities from Temecula to Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Riverside and Yucaipa.A winter storm warning was in effect until Thursday 7 p.m. in mountain communities to the east of that, around Yucaipa, Big Bear Lake and Crestline.