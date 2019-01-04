WEATHER

SoCal burn areas preparing for new storm, possible mudslides

EMBED </>More Videos

SoCal burn areas are bracing for rain this weekend that could bring mudslides and debris flows.

By
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
With a storm expected to drop up to an inch of rain on Southern California this weekend, communities in burn areas are bracing themselves for possible mudslides.

Communities like Agoura Hills and Malibu that were hard hit by the Woolsey Fire are cleaning out debris from catch basins and putting up K-rails to try to redirect any possible debris flows.

Storms in December brought flooding and mudslides to a number of communities in burn areas. There is heavy equipment now in position and ready to move quickly if any water or mud flow problems are observed.

RELATED: Latest Southern California weather forecast

Malibu Mayor Jefferson Wagner said the city has been preparing for several weeks for the possibility of rain.

Still, he noted, if the forecast is correct in predicting just an inch of rain, he thinks the city should be OK. The last rainfall helped bring some vegetative growth which would absorb the water.

"You're seeing that green growth at about two to three inches," Wagner said. "That really soaks up a lot of rain. If we just get an inch, we won't see anything."

Caltrans is also warning drivers that snow could fall at elevations of 4,000 feet. Drivers going through mountain passes should carry chains this weekend.

"If they're going to be traveling in the mountain communities, they need to have chains with them and be prepared for any kind of ice on the road," said Shane Massoud with Caltrans.
Related Topics:
weatherstormmudslideWoolsey FireAgoura HillsMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather Saturday
California water below normal in season's 1st snow survey
Don't miss these space events in 2019
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
More Weather
Top Stories
Westlake District gas leak, explosion prompts evacuations
People at SoCal mosque say man in violent chase was ticking time bomb
SoCal veteran teaches kids discipline in leadership academy
Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit from IE to OC
Lakers Live event helps fans celebrate their favorite team
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
'California always complains': Trump calls out governors over border wall
Man killed after fight at Lancaster Jack in the Box ID'd
Show More
LA city attorney sues Weather Channel app over user data
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
LAUSD, UTLA to meet Monday to avert strike
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Pomona police investigating suspicious death
More News