SoCal forecast: A cool down is on tap for the rest of the week starting Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will reach 87 degrees Wednesday as a cool down sets in for Southern California.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see highs in the mid 80s as cooler temperatures in the 70s are expected later in the week.Valleys and the Inland Empire will continue to see hot conditions with temperatures in the low 90s.