SoCal New Year's forecast: Another beautiful day with some clouds, gusty winds Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The pleasant conditions continue across the Southland Thursday with warm temperatures and partly sunny skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect gusty winds through the canyons. The high will top out around 70 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with canyon gusts getting up to 40 mph, and a high of 69.