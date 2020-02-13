Weather

SoCal forecast: Blustery winds, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see strong winds along with nice temperatures Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 75 degrees with winds tapering off in the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Mountain communities will see a high of 47 degrees with winds up to 45 mph through the passes.

Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees on Thursday, then warm up again for the weekend.

7-Day Forecasts





