SOCAL FORECAST: Chance of light showers as heavy storm moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will be a chance of light showers in Southern California Saturday night as a heavy storm moves into the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a small chance of showers Saturday night with temperatures of about 52. Temps will warm up to the mid 60s on Sunday with a 30% chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Sunday night.The valleys and Inland Empire will have a 30% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 64.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.