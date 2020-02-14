SOCAL FORECAST: Chance of light showers as heavy storm moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will be a chance of light showers in Southern California Saturday night as a heavy storm moves into the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a small chance of showers Saturday night with temperatures of about 52. Temps will warm up to the mid 60s on Sunday with a 30% chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Sunday night.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have a 30% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 64.
