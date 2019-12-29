Weather

SoCal forecast: Clear, cool Sunday ahead of storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear skies and cool temperatures Sunday before clouds and another winter storm arrive.

Temperatures will once again stretch into the lower 60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar highs.

The next system will move in Sunday night, sweeping down from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, then hitting Los Angeles in time for the Monday morning commute. It's expected to be a little less severe than the last storm, bringing about 10-12 inches of snow to mountain communities. But the snow will fall at elevations as low as 2,000 feet, posing potentially dangerous conditions for Grapevine drivers.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 6-year-old Long Beach boy allegedly killed by family acquaintance
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
2 killed in Harbor Gateway car crash
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Hemet fire that killed 4 likely sparked by Christmas tree, investigators say
Show More
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
Family, friends remember SoCal volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
New lawsuits accuse SoCal priests, counselor of sexual abuse
More TOP STORIES News