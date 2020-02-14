Weather

SoCal forecast: Clear skies, cool temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm has cleared but cool temperatures will remain in Southern California over the next several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clear skies with a high around 62 degrees on Tuesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions.

The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with some clouds throughout the region.

