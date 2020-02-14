SoCal forecast: Clear skies, cool temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm has cleared but cool temperatures will remain in Southern California over the next several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see clear skies with a high around 62 degrees on Tuesday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions.The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with some clouds throughout the region.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.