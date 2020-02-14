Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Clear skies Friday, but rain coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday will be mostly sunny in Southern California, but light rain is coming over the weekend followed by a heavier storm Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine Friday with a high around 73 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will see light rainfall. Starting late Monday and lasting through Wednesday, the region will see heavy rainfall, possibly 2-3 inches in some areas.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

