SOCAL FORECAST: Clear skies Friday, but rain coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday will be mostly sunny in Southern California, but light rain is coming over the weekend followed by a heavier storm Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine Friday with a high around 73 degrees.Saturday and Sunday will see light rainfall. Starting late Monday and lasting through Wednesday, the region will see heavy rainfall, possibly 2-3 inches in some areas.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.