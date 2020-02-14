SoCal forecast: Clear skies, mild temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures on Thursday and through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds in the morning, climbing to 69 degrees by Thursday afternoon.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 70 degrees.Friday will bring a slight chance of showers in Ventura County while the weekend should be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.