SoCal forecast: Clear skies, mild temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures on Thursday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds in the morning, climbing to 69 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 70 degrees.

Friday will bring a slight chance of showers in Ventura County while the weekend should be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s.

