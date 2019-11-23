Weather

SoCal forecast: Clear skies, mild temps expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is in store for clear skies and mild temperatures through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies Saturday with a high of 75 ahead of a significant cool down heading into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day celebrations will likely be ushered in with thunderstorms and up to one inch of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect similar conditions Saturday and through the weekend.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

