SOCAL FORECAST: Clearer skies, mostly dry conditions on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most of the rain has cleared up and less moisture is expected for Southern California on Sunday before a warm-up next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a high of 67, with the OC seeing a 20% chance of showers in the morning.

Temperatures will start heating up early next week as a ridge of high pressures moves into the region.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 67 with a 20% chance of rain in the morning.

7-Day Forecasts





