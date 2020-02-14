SOCAL FORECAST: Clearer skies, mostly dry conditions on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most of the rain has cleared up and less moisture is expected for Southern California on Sunday before a warm-up next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a high of 67, with the OC seeing a 20% chance of showers in the morning.Temperatures will start heating up early next week as a ridge of high pressures moves into the region.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 67 with a 20% chance of rain in the morning.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.