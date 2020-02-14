Southern California weather: Cloud cover, drizzle expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Wednesday will see cloud cover most of the day, with some light rain possible in the morning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a thick marine layer in the morning with some drizzle and a high temperature of 66 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire could also see some drizzle, along with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 67.
Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and 80s by the weekend, with some inland areas hitting 90 by Sunday.
