Weather

Southern California weather: Cloud cover, drizzle expected Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Wednesday will see cloud cover most of the day, with some light rain possible in the morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a thick marine layer in the morning with some drizzle and a high temperature of 66 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see some drizzle, along with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 67.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and 80s by the weekend, with some inland areas hitting 90 by Sunday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
How to handle canceled Johnson & Johnson appointment
How bad is the toxic-waste dump off SoCal's shores?
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Daunte Wright called his mother right before he was shot. This is what he said
LA police ready to call National Guard if tensions escalate over Floyd trial verdict
Here's how to get free entry into national parks on Saturday
Show More
Chihuahua stabbed to death in Thousand Palms; suspect arrested
Disney updates dress code for theme park employees
Palmdale hiker found safe after going missing in Angeles National Forest
Sebastian Stan heats up sensual drama, 'Monday'
UCI students give Black voices a platform through podcast, web series
More TOP STORIES News