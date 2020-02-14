Southern California weather: Cloud cover, drizzle expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Wednesday will see cloud cover most of the day, with some light rain possible in the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a thick marine layer in the morning with some drizzle and a high temperature of 66 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could also see some drizzle, along with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 67.Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and 80s by the weekend, with some inland areas hitting 90 by Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.