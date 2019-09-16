Weather

SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temperatures in store for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday will bring clouds, cooler temperatures and even a slight chance of drizzle in the Southland.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds and a 10% chance of drizzle, with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be cloudy and cool, with a high of 87 on Monday and temperatures in the 80s all week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horseshoe Fire burns 490 acres in Juniper Flats; evacuation orders lifted
Fire burns 15-20 acres along 405 in Irvine
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
'Justice for Manny' rally supports OC special-needs student who died in crash
Los Angeles Rams win 27-9 over New Orleans Saints
Chargers, Rams reveal the name of their new home: SoFi Stadium
Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
Show More
VIDEO: Bay Area homeowner scares off would-be burglars
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by his own friend in Commerce
Family gets car back after it's towed during family emergency
More TOP STORIES News