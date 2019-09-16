SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temperatures in store for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday will bring clouds, cooler temperatures and even a slight chance of drizzle in the Southland.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds and a 10% chance of drizzle, with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be cloudy and cool, with a high of 87 on Monday and temperatures in the 80s all week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.