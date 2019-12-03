SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temps expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies Tuesday, with rain returning Wednesday.The rain will begin Tuesday night, getting heavier by Wednesday morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy skies Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees.The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 69 degrees Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.