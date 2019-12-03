Weather

SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temps expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies Tuesday, with rain returning Wednesday.

The rain will begin Tuesday night, getting heavier by Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy skies Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees.

The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 69 degrees Tuesday.

