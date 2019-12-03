SoCal forecast: Clouds, cool temps expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies Tuesday, with rain returning Wednesday.
The rain will begin Tuesday night, getting heavier by Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy skies Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees.
The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 69 degrees Tuesday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News